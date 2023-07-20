DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One event is bringing the networking to the court! The Fast Forward Re-Engagement Center and The Basketball League are co-hosting the Academic Re-Engagement & Career “ARC” Fest.

Sue Phelps, Project Director, and Brandon Harper, CEO & President of the Columbus Racers, shared details on the second annual event.

The event will take place Saturday, July 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sinclair’s Campus at Building 8.

Folks ages 14 to 24 can sign up to be the king or queen of the court or to show off their basketball skills.

There will be free food, a 360 Photo Booth Experience, give-a-ways, a TBL pro-exhibition game and much more.

For those wanting to play, call 937-512-3278, pre-register now by visiting Sinclair’s website, or sign up on the day of the event.