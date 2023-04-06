

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re looking for some show stopping and jaw dropping performances to attend in the next upcoming months, you may want to check out the lineup coming to the Schuster Center! They recently made an announcement for their upcoming premier health Broadway series which truly offers something for everyone!





Kailey Yeakley joined us and shared all the details. Below is a lineup of a few of the shows they have to offer and you can click here to buy tickets.



-To Kill a Mocking Bird

-Dr. Suess How the Grinch Stole Christmas

-Hadestown

-The Tina Turner Musical

-Disney’s The Lion King

-Mamma Mia!