MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Public health officials say vaccine rates are already low in the 12 to 17 age group. As Pfizer looks for authorization for children aged 5 to 11, these medical experts are hoping the vaccine rates will increase.

"Getting the kids vaccinated as a group is going to be one more step towards getting us back to some kind of a normal. We can get back to our lives, they can get their education, they can continue with sports and other things without worries," said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director of Public Health Dayton Montgomery County.