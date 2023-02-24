DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone knows libraries are in the business of books but do you know about all of the lesser-known services they offer? Kristi and Kris joined us to talk about how you can save money with the Wright Memorial Public Library!

According to Kristi and Kris, you can get the same or similar services from the Wright Memorial Public Library as you would from Audible, Spotify, Netflix and others.

Wright Memorial Public Library offers access to electronic books, audiobooks and streaming services as well as physical books and video games.

All you need is a library card! You can stop by Wright Memorial Public Library or sign up for a library card online.

