DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to save money? Michelle Brown with The Dayton Foundation shared how students can get matched with numerous scholarships through ScholarshipCONNECT.

According to Michelle, ScholarshipCONNECT matches students with scholarships in the Miami Valley through one submission.

Students will be asked to provide an official transcript, a resume, an answer to an essay question as well as a letter of recommendation.

Michelle said there are nearly 300 scholarship opportunities ranging from $500 a year to $2500 a year for students in the Miami Valley.

The deadline to apply is March 3 at 4 p.m. and Michelle said not to wait!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!