DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - In a press conference Thursday morning, Governor DeWine discussed where some of the new Ohio state budget's $75 million dollars will be going within the next two years.

The budget is heavily child based, with $20 million dollars going towards The Ohio START program, $24 million dollars to Wendy's Wonderful Kids Foster Care Program, and $20 million dollars for evidence based programs that aim to keep children out of foster care.