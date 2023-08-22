DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you have a major sweet tooth, Dayton’s Jars by Jas may just be your answer! CEO & Founder Jasmine Hill visited the Living Dayton Kitchen on Tuesday featuring several of her signature cheesecake concoctions in a jar!

Hill founded her company in 2019 after both of her grandmothers suddenly passed away. Keeping their memory alive, Hill started creating cheesecake masterpieces using her grandmothers’ cookbooks!

Now three years later, the Miami Valley communities can enjoy her decadent desserts in Strawberries Galore, Blondie and Chocolate Galaxy! Hill has mastered these recipes all from scratch, made with love and memories of loved ones.

Events:

Courthouse Square, Tuesday-Friday 10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

8/26 Black Business Hop, inside after 5 p.m., Boutique Location 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

8/27 The Ugly Duckling 12 p.m.-6 p.m..

9/1 First Friday, Front Street Market 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

