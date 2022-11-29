DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa Claus is trading out his sleigh for a bus! The jolly old fellow is boarding the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s Holiday Bus and celebrating the holidays all throughout December.

Kristi Newton, Communications and Community Relations Manager for Greater Dayton RTA said Santa will make appearances on the Holiday Bus throughout the season.

The bus is covered in holiday spirit with festive designs highlighting Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa along with Santa Claus and his reindeer.

The bus showcases the RTA’s 50th Anniversary logo with a reminder about the agency’s ride promotion of free rides after 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Dec. 30. This is in addition to the RTA’s free weekends every Saturday and Sunday running through Jan. 1, 2023.