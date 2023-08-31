DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s Rusty Bucket visited the Living Dayton Kitchen on Thursday featuring fan-favorite meals that are back by popular demand! Executive Chef Tony Luzio and Regional Chef Matt Choate dished out the Rusty Bucket’s Hoosier Daddy Pork Tenderloin Sandwich and their fresh Baja Tacos!

Rusty Bucket’s signature Hoosier Daddy Pork Tenderloin is an Indiana State Fair classic! Chef Luzio breaded and crispy fried a large pork tenderloin and topped off the sandwich with the classic lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions!

And, we can’t forget the Bucket’s Baja Tacos! Chef Luzio and Chef Choate perfected the blackened mahi mahi carefully laid on shredded cabbage and topped with pico de gallo and avocado lime crema.



