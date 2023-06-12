DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Everyone wants to keep the roof over their heads in the best possible shape.

Mike Feazel, President of Roof Maxx, said before considering replacing your roof, there’s another way to give it new life.

At a savings of about 80% over replacement, a Roof Maxx roof rejuvenation treatment is guaranteed to strengthen and extend the life of your roof by five years per treatment. With repeated treatments every five years, you can extend the life of your roof up to 15 years.

For further information, visit their website, call 1-855-ROOFMAXX, or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Roof Maxx*