DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Roll into your weekend at this year’s Trucks on the Track! Delicious tastes and sounds are coming to Miami Valley Gaming. “Trucks on the Track” is back with over 30 food trucks and live music.

Mitch Lawson, Advertising Manager of Miami Valley Gaming, and Brent Dalton, owner of Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill, gave a little taste of some of the food you can find there!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The live music will feature Stranger, The Whammies and even more. If that’s not enough reason to pay Miami Valley Gaming a visit, the event has free admission!

More information and a full list of food trucks at visit their website or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Miami Valley Gaming*