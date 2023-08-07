DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to start a new career? Consider the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority! Jessica Olson joined us to tell you everything you need to know about starting a career with the RTA.

See if you’ve got what it takes to drive an RTA bus at their Interactive Hiring Event on August 17 at the University of Dayton Arena from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prospective bus drivers will be offered the chance to get behind the wheel of the agency’s big buses and/or small non-CDL buses to get a feel for what it means to be a bus driver.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license to participate, and Olson said to dress for success! A CDL is not required, they are just looking for a positive attitude and someone with customer service skills.

Learn how you can start your career with the RTA by clicking here.

*This segment is sponsored by the Greater Dayton RTA.*