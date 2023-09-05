DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Roll into your weekend at with some good food and great tunes! Delicious tastes and sounds are coming to Miami Valley Gaming. “Lucy’s Trucks and Tunes” is back with 30 food trucks and live music.

Michael Schiavone and Chris Schiavone with Schiavone’s Italian Goodness and Lucy from the Lucky Buckeye Company stopped by to share the details.

The event is happening Saturday, September 9th from noon to 9 p.m. The best part? It’s free admission!

There will be live music all day, featuring Journey Tribute band, Eagles Tribute band, Brass Tracks and Naked Karate Girls!

More information and a full list of food trucks at visit their website or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Miami Valley Gaming*