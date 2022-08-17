DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Do you love Yacht Rock? You might want to check out this Yacht Rock Tribute to the 80s, “We Will Yacht You.”

Featuring Stranger, Bill Champlin from the band Chicago and Franke Previte of Franke and the Knockouts, this is a star studded show you won’t want to miss. Lead singer of Stranger, Jeff Stevens of Mix 107.7, joined us in the studio to share all the fun that is coming up from this performance.

This lineup performed back in February at the Dayton Masonic, and it was so well liked that The Fraze Pavilion asked them to perform again.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing and we were so thankful, thinking, Gosh we’re on stage with these guys,” Stevens said. “I mean Franke has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy, and Bill has won a couple Grammys, and we were onstage with these guys!”

The event is happening Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and $15 for day of the show.