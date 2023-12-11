DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — It’s possible to enjoy the holidays without breaking the bank. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some helpful tips.

Eric suggested making a list. He said people who create a list and use it while shopping tend to spend less than those who don’t.

He also said making a budget is helpful. Don’t forget to include everything from food and gifts to transportation and hotels, if you plan to travel.

When shopping, hit the discount stores! Plus, pay with cash or debit. Using only cash or a debit card forces you to spend only what you have, and helps those who might be tempted to go overboard to reign it in.

**This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union**