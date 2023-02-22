DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we have entered the tax season, many people might be thinking of how to spend their tax returns. Not to fear, Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union is here with some ideas on how to spend it or save it:

Pay Off Credit Card Debt

Add to Your Emergency Fund

Add to your retirement savings (Or START one)

Set up a college funding account or pay down student loans

Fix up the house by funding some smaller projects

Do something fun with your family

Donate to charity

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*