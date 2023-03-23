DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 112 million Americans are hacked each year. That’s roughly 1-in-3 people that have their online data breached! Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips to keep your information safe while online.
Password Tips
- Use a secure password manager
- Do NOT use the first password that comes to mind – it’ll be too easy!
- No kids names, pets names, etc
- The longer, the better. Try an entire random sentence.
- Include numbers and special characters
Do NOT:
- Click a link from an untrusted source
- Open an attachment from an untrusted source
- Give personal information to someone initiating contact
- If you’re suspicious, hang-up and call a TRUSTED number
For more information, watch the video above!
*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*