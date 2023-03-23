DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly 112 million Americans are hacked each year. That’s roughly 1-in-3 people that have their online data breached! Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips to keep your information safe while online.

Password Tips

Use a secure password manager

Do NOT use the first password that comes to mind – it’ll be too easy! No kids names, pets names, etc The longer, the better. Try an entire random sentence.

Include numbers and special characters

Do NOT:

Click a link from an untrusted source

Open an attachment from an untrusted source

Give personal information to someone initiating contact

If you’re suspicious, hang-up and call a TRUSTED number

For more information, watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*