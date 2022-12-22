DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 41st annual Food for Friends campaign is close to wrapping up, as it will run through Saturday, December 24, with our partners River Valley Credit Union, Greater Dayton RTA, Ashley Furniture, and Morris Home Furniture.

Eric Gagliano with River Valley Credit Union stopped by the studio to talk about how easy it is to participate.

Simply drop off non perishable food items at Dayton-area Morris Home Furniture and Ashley Furniture stores, or at any River Valley Credit Union location.

Plus you can make a monetary donation to our local food banks.

Those interested in helping our neighbors can donate by heading over to The Foodbank’s website.