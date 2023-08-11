DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It can be easy to make mistakes with money. However, there are certain pitfalls that are easier to avoid than others. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some common money mistakes that can be avoided with just a bit of work.
Eric said these are avoidable issues that everyone should pay attention to:
- Buying too big of a house
- Not investing
- Paying for unnecessary subscriptions
- Not planning or paying attention to a budget
- Forgetting to check your credit report
