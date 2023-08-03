DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Maintaining your monthly budget can be difficult during the summer months with traveling, plans and family fun! However, Eric Ebbert, River Valley Credit Union says it doesn’t have to be that way!

Ebbert says one of the biggest common mistakes consumers make is not paying yourself first, meaning you must balance your earnings first! Before splurging, ensure bills are met, set aside funds in savings and then finally, see the free funds available for fun activities.

Overall, Ebbert encourages consumers to not use cash alone. He says cash in hand can make spending extremely easy to lose track of with consistent spending! River Valley Credit Union encourages consumers to maintain spending on mobile apps. The apps will help you not only keep track of the amount of money available and spent, but also where your spending is going, which cash can’t.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***