DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joins us with ways your student can avoid job scams!
How can students avoid these scams? Beware of job postings that:
· Do not give the company name
· Come from an email address that doesn’t match the company name
· Has no employer contact info
· Offer to pay a lot for a little work
· Offer you a job with no interview
· Ask for an application fee
· Ask you to EVER transfer money
· Offer to send you a check before you do any work
· Ask for your credit card or bank information
This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.