DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joins us with ways your student can avoid job scams!

How can students avoid these scams? Beware of job postings that:

· Do not give the company name

· Come from an email address that doesn’t match the company name

· Has no employer contact info

· Offer to pay a lot for a little work

· Offer you a job with no interview

· Ask for an application fee

· Ask you to EVER transfer money

· Offer to send you a check before you do any work

· Ask for your credit card or bank information

