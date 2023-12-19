DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re ready to welcome the New Year in with friends and family, look no further than Dayton 937’s Guide to New Year’s Eve Celebrations! Representative Lisa Grisby visited Living Dayton on Tuesday welcoming everyone to join the fun!

Choose from a variety of mouth-watering dishes that will satisfy any palate. So gather your friends and family, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night you’ll never forget welcoming in 2024! Dayton 937 will continue to add to this guide, so check back often!

Fly into 24 Midnight Soirée. $50 – $900

December 31, 8:00 am – 5:00 p.m.

FH Event Center: 312 North Patterson, Dayton

The Midnight Soirée the NYE Party features a performance by host Ric Sexton and Red Light Special. Dynamic DJ Big Al on the ones and twos. This will be a formal affair with free Hors D’œuvres, a cash bar and a free champagne toast at Midnight, sponsored by Luc Belaire to bring in the New Year. Fly into ‘24 with Dame, Meech and Ric (DMR)

Tender Mercy: 607 E 3rd St Lowr Level, Dayton

(937) 453-0007

7:30 p.m., Doors at 7 p.m.

Join us New Year’s Eve for a tribute to the 70’s! Dress up in your grooviest bell bottoms, your tallest platforms, and your most voluminous wig. Tender Mercy and The Rubi Girls are bringing in 2024 with style with a throwback to the time of peace, love, and disco!

$150 per Tickets include:

-Prix-Fixe dinner at Sueño (menu TBD) **Seating is at 5pm**

-The Rubi Girls Performance in Tender Mercy

-Specialty Cocktails

Tender Mercy Presents HAIR PEACE!

Featuring Theatre Lab

9:30 PM – 12:30 AM

Featuring pieces from Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Nicks, and more!

Join us New Year’s Eve for a tribute to the 70’s! Dress up in your grooviest bell bottoms, your tallest platforms, and your most voluminous wig. Tender Mercy and Theatre Lab are bringing in 2024 with style with a throwback to the time of peace, love, and disco!

$150 Tickets include:

– Open Bar at Tender Mercy

– Theatre Lab Performance

– Specialty Cocktails

Mills Park Hotel 2024 New Year’s Eve Gala

$45 – $150

321 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs

(937) 319-0400

December 31 @ 6 pm

Get ready for some of the best from-scratch food, amazing drinks, music (did we mention even more food) as we count down to 2024! Two ticket options are available and are on sale now at millsparkhotel.com/nye.

Full Experience Tickets include: Cocktail hour & appetizers, Expansive dinner buffet, Specialty welcome drink, Complimentary Keepsake, Champagne Toast at Midnight. Late Night Snacks, Live DJ with great music all night!

Drinks & Dancing Experience includes: Complimentary Drink Ticket, Cash Bar Access. Champagne Toast at Midnight, Late Night Snacks, Live DJ with great music all night!

Special room package rates available: Packages include two tickets plus: Guaranteed Late Check Out at 12pm, Light Continental Breakfast

4464 Indian Ripple Road Beavercreek

December 31 · 7pm – January 1, 2024 · 2am EST

*Formal attire is required. Guests not in formal attire (suit, tux or dress) will be turned away.

The venue radiates opulence with art deco accents, cascading crystal chandeliers, and a palette of gold and black. Guests, bedecked in flapper dresses and sharp suits, dance to the rhythms of live jazz, while the air is filled with the clinking of champagne glasses. The night unfolds with an abundance of decadent treats, from signature cocktails to gourmet desserts, creating an atmosphere of extravagant revelry reminiscent of Jay Gatsby’s legendary parties. Join us for a night of glamour, mystery, and timeless celebration.

There are 2 types of tickets, single standing room only and tables. If you purchase a table you will get the number of tickets that the table or section seats. Tickets $125 – 160.

Wright-Patt Kitty Hawk Lanes

2241 Birch St, Dayton

(937) 257-7796

December 31 @ 5:00 pm – January 1 @ 5:00 pm

Early Bird Party. 5-8pm. Cost is $125 per lane

5-8pm. Cost is $125 per lane Late Night Party. 9pm-1am. Cost is $200 per lane

Bowl in the New Year! Grab your friends, reserve a lane and watch the ball drop to celebrate! Reservations required. 6 people max per lane, unlimited bowling, fountain drinks and door prizes!

Dayton Marriott

1414 S. Patterson Blvd

(937) 223-1000

$179 – Travel Back 2 the 90s as we “Sing” in the New Year with Howl2Go’s Live Dueling Piano Band, “Take a Picture, It’ll Last Longer” Photobooth- Digital images will be sent directly to your phone to share on social media!

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Butler Passed and Stationed Hors D’Oeuvres

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM General Admission Host Bar

116 Webster Street Dayton

Dance the night away on New Years Eve this year with all of us at Little Fish Brewing Company – Dayton Station. Starting at 10:00pm we will have music, a photo wall, mini charcuterie boards to purchase, and lots of fun to offer. Join us while we ring in the New Year together here at the Dayton Station. Your $10 ticket purchase includes a champagne toast at midnight!

J.D. Legends

65 Millard Drive Franklin

Sunday, December 31 8 p.m.

Experience an embodiment of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen. Tickets $25-50

Table 33 Celebrate 2024 with Glamour, Excitement, and Big Prizes

130 W. Second St., Dayton

(937) 999-3070

Join us as we bid adieu to 2023 and usher in the new year in grand fashion! Your ticket to this exclusive event includes:

Complimentary Valet Parking – Start your evening with convenience.

Live DJ – Dance into 2024 with vibrant beats and rhythms.

Elevated Small Plates – Delight in a variety of culinary treats.

Unlimited Wine & Champagne – Toast to new opportunities.

Gourmet Dessert Bar – Indulge in a selection of sumptuous desserts.

225 N. Ludlow St, Dayton

937-228-112

Entertainment will include Satchmo, a 9-piece band playing the ‘oldies’ in the ballroom for dancing, and a BB King-style guitarist in our ‘Speakeasy’ downstairs. Ring in the New Year with a midnight champagne toast, with breakfast served immediately afterward. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening, along with a Cash Bar. Guests are invited to come in Roaring 20s attire.

Let’s Glow Crazy New Year’s Eve Party

MJ’s on Jefferson

20 North Jefferson Street, Dayton

Tickets $5-30

Reservations are for tables only. Cover will be collected upon entry. MJ’s on Jefferson is a 21 and up establishment. Proper ID is required to enter. Featuring B Sharp, Chanel Cherry, April Aries, Lanora Takie, Ayren Dean and Landon Cherr

7:30 PM – 1:30 AM

124 Madison St, Dayton

Tickets: $120 General Admission (1 Cocktail included, Dinner stations (carving station, pizzas, pasta bar, cold seafood bar, entrees, dessert table, Standing room/cocktail tables are available. $145 Reserved Seating(Reserved table throughout the length of the event, 2 Cocktails included, Dinner stations (carving station, pizzas, pasta bar, cold seafood bar, entrees, dessert table

Milton Athletic Club 640 Cosler Dr., Dayton

Join The Hathaways for a New Years Eve Celebration. Tickets are $50.00 for members, $60.00 for non-members. Open bar and buffet dinner all night, pork and sauerkraut (and donuts) before midnight and more.

The doors will open at 7:00 pm, band starts at 8:30 pm and the party goes until 1:00 am. Tip: If you know a Milton Athletic Club member, and you are not, ask them to buy you a ticket for the member price

The Phone Booth Lounge

1554 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering,

December 31 @ 8:00 pm

Good Time Charlie’s 61 S. Main St, Miamisburg

December 31 @ 9:00 pm

GTC is the place to be for NYE! We have one of our favorite bands 4Low rocking out the Loft and a disco ball drop and champagne toast at midnight!

Dayton Arcade 28 W. Third St., Dayton

December 31 @ 9:00 pm

Culture Works will be celebrating our 50th year of service to the Dayton Region. Please join us as we celebrate this milestone with an amazing New Year’s Eve party in the Dayton Arcade on the evening of December 31st! Enjoy a champagne toast at midnight, live music that’ll keep you dancing on our stunning infinity dance floor, immersive arts experiences, and captivating selfie stations for those Instagrammable memories. Get ready to enjoy a night filled with live entertainment, festive food and beverages, and a champagne toast at midnight. Our New Year’s Eve band is crabswithoutlegs. $125

Little York Tavern 4120 Little York Rd, Dayton

(937) 890-6700

Join us for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration at Little York Tavern & Pizza! Get ready to party all night long as we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with a bang. This in-person event promises to be the highlight of your year, filled with great music, delicious food, and unforgettable moments. $10

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!