DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Yellow Cab’s 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is returning once again to ring in 2024! Yellow Cab’s Brian Johnson visited Living Dayton on Thursday featuring their Silent Disco Ball Drop event!

If you’ve never been to a Silent Disco, you won’t be left out! With color-changing headphones, party-goers can switch between channels and experience three different DJ’s to dance the night away to! And when you need a break, simply take off the headphones and enjoy a quiet, relaxing night at Yellow Cab. When we enter the New Year, enjoy a complimentary champagne toast by Yellow Cab!

Details:

700 E 4th St., Dayton

(937) 424-3870

6:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

To get your tickets today, click here or watch the segment above!