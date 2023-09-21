DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Understanding your Medicare may be difficult for some, especially when it comes to if you’re eligible and what for. Resource Medicare President Jason Byram and Representative Connor Thornhill visited Living Dayton on Thursday with everything you need to know!

Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, known as the “Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan annual election period,” “annual enrollment period” or “AEP,” takes place this year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 before Medicare coverage changes go into effect in January.

Medicare Resource Center Centerville Ohio

2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 (Across from Chick-fil-A)

(937) 634-6995

Medicare Resource Center Beavercreek Ohio

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. Beavercreek, OH 45431 (Next to JC Penney)

(937) 416-2991

Medicare Resource Center Lebanon Ohio

Colony Square Shopping Center

726 East Main St. Suite 9, Lebanon, OH 45036 (Next to the Cinema)

(513) 228-1222

Medicare Resource Center Dayton

1 Elizabeth Place Dayton, OH 45417 (Main lobby)

(937) 962-3633

Medicare Resource Center Piqua Ohio

987 East Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356 (Next to the food court)

(937) 962-3633

Medicare Resource Center Troy Ohio

115 S Market St, Troy, OH 45373

(937) 335-8914

****This segment was sponsored by Resource Medicare****