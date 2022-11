DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are in the midst of Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, and now is the time to start reviewing plans. Our friends from RetireMed shared some tips on how to find the best plan for you.

Medicare AEP is underway until December 7th. Call (937) 314-3156 to schedule a free benefits review. There were new Medicare plans released for 2023, visit their website to learn more.

*This segment is sponsored by RetireMed*