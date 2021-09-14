Renaissance Festival Blood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) -- Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Children's Hospital Association are urging superintendents and school districts to require masks for all staff and students.

"We all share the goal of keeping our kids in school. Reasonable people may disagree about a lot, but we can all agree that we must keep our children in the classroom so they don’t fall behind and so their parents can go to work and not take time off to watch their kids at home," DeWine said.