DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Mark Pompilio about the Renaissance Festival Blood Drive.

“Community Blood Center says, “Once more unto the breech, dear friends” with another invitation for donors to give blood and get a ticket to the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
Register to donate Friday, Sept. 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton CBC, 349 South Main St. for the free RenFest ticket. Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.”

