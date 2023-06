DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lace up your shoes because the Air Force Marathon is approaching quickly!

According to Jill Huffman, assistant director of the Air Force Marathon, there will be three helicopters featured at the finish of the race. There will also be a festival at the finish line with a band and food trucks!

The race takes place on September 16 but the prices will increase on July 6, so hurry up and register!

For more information or to register, click here.