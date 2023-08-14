DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Calling all golf and animal enthusiasts, prepare for a tee-rific day at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s 12th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic!

Representatives visited Living Dayton on Monday and shared a special preview of what’s to come. Get ready to score big with incredible Raffle Baskets filled with golf goodies and more. Plus, enhance your chances of victory with Mulligans for sale, giving you an extra swing at success. Every cent raised will go towards animals in need, including 10-month-old Duke that visited the LD set!

