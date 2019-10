DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Local children's nonprofit Hannah's Treasure Chest, located at 124 Westpark Rd. in Centerville, will host their annual Buckle Up Pumpkin event, beginning Monday, Oct. 28 and running through Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitors are encouraged to drop off car seats, swings, strollers, and high chairs in exchange for a sweet pumpkin treat.