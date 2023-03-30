DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Wright State University students are getting hyped as they prepare for the 10th annual Raiderthon, the 12-hour dance marathon that raises funds for Dayton Children’s Hospital. Amber and Maria joined us to discuss Raiderthon which will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight in the Student Union Apollo Room.

Since 2013, Raiderthon has raised over $330,000 dollars and changed even more lives. Raiderthon was created with the dream of helping children in need and that ideal is evident in every event, restaurant takeover, and fundraiser.

To learn more info about Raiderthon, click here .