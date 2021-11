DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Shaun Craig from Calypso Grill & Smokehouse joins us with a great fall drink recipe!

Buckeye Vodka’s Pumpkin Spice Martini

Ingredients:

● 2 oz Buckeye Vodka

● 2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Puree

● 1/2 oz simple syrup

● 2 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream

● Pinch of pumpkin pie spice

How to Make:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add pumpkin puree, simple syrup, vodka, Bailey’s, and pumpkin pie spice; shake for about 30 seconds.

3. Pour into chilled martini glass.