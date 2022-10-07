DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Katie with Eat Pretty Darling stopped by the Living Dayton kitchen with a fun and heathy snack for the kids.

These Pumpkin Muffins are sure to please! Katie, mom of three, is well versed in introducing new food items, such as pumpkin, into her children’s diets. She said muffins are a great way to incorporate new fruits and vegetables.

For those who don’t love a soggy muffin, a spoonful of rice is sure to do the trick! Under the cupcake liner, a bit of dry rice will lift your muffin just enough to absorb any excess grease on the bottom of the treat.

Be sure to check out the rest of Katie’s recipe and tips in the video player above!

Katie’s cookbook can be found at eatprettydarling.com.