DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Beavercreek’s Clean Eatz featured their Buffalo Salad Tuesday on Living Dayton! Manager Kayla Blacker used a romaine lettuce base, filled the bowl with grilled chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes and red onion! If you want extra protein, Clean Eatz can mix chickpeas. For vegan lovers, Blacker recommends substituting the grilled chicken with tofu or tempeh.

And any meal isn’t complete without healthy treats! Clean Eatz has energy bites and protein buckeyes! Blacker says specifically in the buckeyes, they will swap out the powdered sugar with protein powder to give it that extra clean boost.



