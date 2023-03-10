DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness.

For the seventh time in history, The PBR’s Pendleton Velocity Tour’s Dayton Rumble will buck into Dayton, Ohio, returning to the Nutter Center on March 11 with the PBR Dayton Rumble.

Professional Bull Riding athletes, including veteran rider Michael Lane, one the many contenders hoping for great success here in the Buckeye State.

Lane said he began his career as a youngster riding his siblings’ show sheep. He has since become one of the world’s top professional bull riders.

Lane has previously competed in Dayton four times and won the event in 2018.

