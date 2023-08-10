DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– One of the most anticipated golf tournaments in the Liv Golf League is this weekend, the Bedminster in New Jersey. Australian Professional Golfer Cam Smith will be playing this weekend and gave Living Dayton an insight on his game plan to win big!

Smith says fan engagement and experience is extremely unique to Liv Golf! His team the Rippers are a team of four Australian professional golfers and he says they’re looking to gain serious momentum this weekend to go into the championship in Miami. At the end of the day, Smith is hoping his team and the entire Liv Golf League inspires many young players to hit the course and begin their own golf careers.



