Preview of the 2019 Montgomery County Fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The start of the 167th Montgomery County Fair is less than a week away. This year will bring new beginnings and memories for families. From the food, to the games and rides, organizers stopped by with a preview of what you can expect.

