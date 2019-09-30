Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Preparing Your Vehicle For Winter

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  With winter just around the corner, AAA says now is the time to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the ice, snow and freezing temperatures ahead.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS