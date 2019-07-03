Preparing for Holiday Travel with AAA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This July 4th weekend is expected to break travel records across the nation. Before you hit the road for one of the busiest travel days of the year, you’ll want to make sure your car is travel ready.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.