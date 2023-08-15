DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Summer is slowly coming to an end and before we know it, snow will be falling in the Miami Valley. West Carrollton’s D&G Roofing and Restoration is encouraging residents to start preparing your home for the winter before it’s too late!

Until the end of September, D&G Roofing and Restoration is offering a deal of a lifetime! Starting at $350, you can have your roof tuned up for the winter which includes caulking exposed nail heads, inspecting chimneys, checking the flashings and so much more! Typically, this service starts at $499+. Plus, there’s no charge for D&G Roofing to come out to look!

D&G’s Gerri Howard and Mike Walker visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with a checklist they believe all homeowners should do before winter comes.

  • Check The Roof
    • Cracked caulk or rust spots on flashing
    • Shingles that are buckling, curling or blistering
    • Missing or broken shingles
    • Cracked or worn rubber boots around vent pipes
    • Masses of moss or lichen, which could be a sign that the roof is decaying
  • Clean and Inspect Gutters
    • Helps with the flow of water and helps to prevent ice damming
  • Make Sure Your Attic Doesn’t Become a Critter Hotel
    • Make sure your trees are trimmed away from the house
    • Check fascia and soffit for holes
    • Make sure gable vents are in tack
  • Recaulk Windows and Doors
  • Remove hoses from outdoor spickets
  • Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Clean your chimney
  • Check your insurance coverage

****This segment is sponsored by D&G Roofing and Restoration****