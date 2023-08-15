DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Summer is slowly coming to an end and before we know it, snow will be falling in the Miami Valley. West Carrollton’s D&G Roofing and Restoration is encouraging residents to start preparing your home for the winter before it’s too late!

Until the end of September, D&G Roofing and Restoration is offering a deal of a lifetime! Starting at $350, you can have your roof tuned up for the winter which includes caulking exposed nail heads, inspecting chimneys, checking the flashings and so much more! Typically, this service starts at $499+. Plus, there’s no charge for D&G Roofing to come out to look!

D&G’s Gerri Howard and Mike Walker visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with a checklist they believe all homeowners should do before winter comes.

Check The Roof Cracked caulk or rust spots on flashing Shingles that are buckling, curling or blistering Missing or broken shingles Cracked or worn rubber boots around vent pipes Masses of moss or lichen, which could be a sign that the roof is decaying



Clean and Inspect Gutters Helps with the flow of water and helps to prevent ice damming



Make Sure Your Attic Doesn’t Become a Critter Hotel Make sure your trees are trimmed away from the house Check fascia and soffit for holes Make sure gable vents are in tack

Recaulk Windows and Doors

Remove hoses from outdoor spickets

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Clean your chimney

Check your insurance coverage

****This segment is sponsored by D&G Roofing and Restoration****