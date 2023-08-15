DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Summer is slowly coming to an end and before we know it, snow will be falling in the Miami Valley. West Carrollton’s D&G Roofing and Restoration is encouraging residents to start preparing your home for the winter before it’s too late!
D&G’s Gerri Howard and Mike Walker visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with a checklist they believe all homeowners should do before winter comes.
- Check The Roof
- Cracked caulk or rust spots on flashing
- Shingles that are buckling, curling or blistering
- Missing or broken shingles
- Cracked or worn rubber boots around vent pipes
- Masses of moss or lichen, which could be a sign that the roof is decaying
- Clean and Inspect Gutters
- Helps with the flow of water and helps to prevent ice damming
- Make Sure Your Attic Doesn’t Become a Critter Hotel
- Make sure your trees are trimmed away from the house
- Check fascia and soffit for holes
- Make sure gable vents are in tack
- Recaulk Windows and Doors
- Remove hoses from outdoor spickets
- Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
- Clean your chimney
- Check your insurance coverage
