DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’ve always wanted to try new outdoor activities, the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience has many opportunities for you! Five River MetroParks Marketing Lauren Lemons visited Living Dayton on Wednesday previewing what’s to come this weekend.

Presented by Huffy, the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience helps you connect to nature by introducing you to the vibrant outdoor adventure lifestyle and culture. The Midwest’s premier outdoor adventure festival began in 2005 and now attracts over 20,000 people each October to Dayton! Beyond the fun of the food, music, and camping is a plethora of opportunities to get you on the water, bike, slackline, climbing wall, and more. Just try an activity for the first time or sign up for a competition, there is something for everyone, even the dog!

Details:

Saturday & Sunday, October 7 & 8

Saturday 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM

Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton

Free!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!