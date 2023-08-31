DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re getting ready to head out of town for Labor Day Weekend, you may want to stop by your local AAA branch for some peace of mind!

Staff Assistant Zarriah Ellise with AAA Dayton North spoke with the Living Dayton team on Thursday about ways to prepare ahead of time instead of dropping the ball. She encourages families to prepare your car ahead of time, which includes checking tire pressure, getting an oil change, checking your brake pads and more so you and your family don’t end up on the side of the road.

Once you’re on the roadways, Ellise encourages drivers to be extra patient this holiday weekend. Many drivers may be new to the area or rushing to get somewhere and not paying attention, so she’s hoping Miami Valley drivers will be prepared in case travel plans take longer than expected.



