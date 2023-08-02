This segment is sponsored by ALDI.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Back-to-school season is almost here, and for parents hoping to save some money on their grocery bills, ALDI is the place to go.

Gillean Barkyoumb shared breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options that you can find at ALDI, all of which are perfect for your back-to-school grocery list.

Barkyoumb said shopping at ALDI really stretches your ingredients and your budget throughout the school week.

She said ALDI has lots of fresh produce delivered to stores daily, fresh meats and seafood, on-the-go snacks and organic, non-GMO and gluten-free options all at an affordable price point.

“ALDI has nearly 10 locations in the Dayton area and is continuing to grow,” Barkyoumb said. “Folks can use the store locator tool on ALDI.us to find the store nearest them!”

For even more convenient and accessible ways to shop, ALDI offers grocery delivery and curbside grocery pickup.

*This segment is Sponsored by ALDI*