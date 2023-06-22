DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summertime is the perfect occasion for a potato salad. Azra Kaurin from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine made her Mediterranean tricolor potatoes salad.
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. small tricolor potatoes
- 1 large red onion
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes
- 1 small bunch dill or Italian parsley
- 2 tb. fresh thyme
- 3/4 cup crumble feta cheese
- ( 1/4 cup capers) optional
Salad dressing ingredients:
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup good red wine vinegar
- 2tbs. Digon mustard
- 1 1/2 tbs honey
- 2 tbs dried oregano
- 1ts. Salt
- Pepper for taste