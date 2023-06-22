DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summertime is the perfect occasion for a potato salad. Azra Kaurin from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine made her Mediterranean tricolor potatoes salad.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb. small tricolor potatoes
  • 1 large red onion
  • 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives
  • 1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes
  • 1  small bunch dill or Italian parsley
  • 2 tb. fresh  thyme
  • 3/4 cup crumble feta cheese
  • ( 1/4 cup capers) optional

Salad dressing ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup good red wine vinegar
  • 2tbs. Digon mustard
  • 1 1/2 tbs honey
  • 2 tbs dried oregano
  • 1ts. Salt
  • Pepper for taste