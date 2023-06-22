DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summertime is the perfect occasion for a potato salad. Azra Kaurin from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine made her Mediterranean tricolor potatoes salad.

Ingredients:

2 lb. small tricolor potatoes

1 large red onion

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes

1 small bunch dill or Italian parsley

2 tb. fresh thyme

3/4 cup crumble feta cheese

( 1/4 cup capers) optional

Salad dressing ingredients:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup good red wine vinegar

2tbs. Digon mustard

1 1/2 tbs honey

2 tbs dried oregano

1ts. Salt

Pepper for taste