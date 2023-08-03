DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– With summer ending just around the corner, Play Kettering is ensuring summer isn’t over yet! Claire Zook, Special Events Coordinator for Kettering Parks, and Sue Armstrong, Kettering Noon Optimist Club, visited Living Dayton on Thursday with free events for your family!

Bring your family out for an old-fashioned day in the park! Multiple Optimist Clubs from the Montgomery County area will provide games for kids in grades K-8 with an adult present and everyone is invited to a free picnic style lunch. The event is co-sponsored by the Dor-Wood Optimist Club and the Kettering Noon Optimist Club.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 – 9am to 1pm

Delco Park (1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering)

Celebrating its 35th Anniversary, the Art on the Commons fine arts and crafts festival features approximately one hundred artists from around the country! The festival’s live music, top-notch artists and family friendly interactive elements make Art on the Commons a destination for several thousand art lovers and community members every year.

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 – 11am to 5pm

Lincoln Park Civic Commons (675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering)

