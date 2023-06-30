DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show will be here before you know it, and Sheila Wallace joined us to talk about planning ahead.

According to Sheila, the Dayton Air Show is seeing some changes this year, including a new entrance and an expanded three-car-wide driveway. In order to expedite entry, Sheila encouraged those interested to purchase admission tickets in advance as well as parking tickets!

She also talked about how important it is to take care of your health. If you plan on visiting the Dayton Air Show next month, don’t forget your sunscreen, light-colored clothing, hats and water! Medics will be in place around the grounds in case of an emergency.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!