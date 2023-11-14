DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–A winter wonderland awaits at the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. gears up for the holiday season with Uptown Holiday Walk! Uptown Holiday Representative Jessica Olseon and City of Centerville’s Drew Simon visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with all the holly jolly details!

To kick things off, the city of Centerville, Washington Twp. Town Hall, and Centerville Arts Commission will present “An Uptown Holiday Concert” at Town Hall Theatre this Friday! It features an all-local music lineup from the best local musicians.

Then, you’re encouraged to shop. Eat, drink and invest in local restaurants and shops in Uptown Centerville! On November 19 from 1-5:30 p.m., many local businesses will have seasonal specials ensuring you find something unique for a loved one. Plus, you can also support local charities when you buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a giant raffle basket made up of local goods and gift cards valued at more than $650.

Lets not forget, Santa is coming to town! Washington Twp. and the Centerville-Washington Park District will be hosting children’s activities and visits with Santa Claus at Town Hall Theatre. Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride at the Asahel Wright House from 1 – 4 p.m.!

Finally, the day ends with the grand illumination of the holiday tree during the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at Benham’s Grove. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., and will feature performances from Anna and Elsa, the Centerville Community Band, Centerville Community Chorus and Miami Valley Dance Company.



For more information on free public shuttle services, click here or watch the segment above!