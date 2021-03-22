DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Ohio Poultry Association joins us in the Virtual Living Dayton kitchen today! Chef Jim shares how to make a pimento cheese breakfast bundt cake!

INGREDIENTS

4 grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1 loaf of Italian bread cut into ¾-inch cubes and dried

1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

½ cup crisp, crumbled bacon

1 4 oz. jar diced pimentos, drained and dried on paper towels

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, divided

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups whole milk

1 tsp. smoked paprika

4-6 dashes of hot sauce or to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place the grape tomato halves evenly spaced in the ridges of the Bundt pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup of the Cheddar cheese over the bottom of the pan.

2. In a large bowl, carefully toss together the bread cubes, green onions, bacon, pimentos and 1 ¾ cups of the Cheddar cheese. Transfer the bread mixture to the Bundt pan.

3. In another large bowl, stir together the eggs, milk, smoked paprika, hot sauce and salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the bread cubes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (but it’s best if left overnight!).

4. Preheat oven to 350°F. While the oven is heating, let the Bundt pan sit at room temperature.

5. Bake for 45-55 minutes until all the egg mixture is cooked. Let cool for 5 minutes, then slice and serve.

Serves 8-12