DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The bandits have infiltrated the kitchen! Brian Johnson and Alisha Bergsten from Pizza Bandit shared the vegetarian version of their delicious pizza bites: Pickle Lil’ Bandits!

A crossover between cinnamon rolls and a perfect pizza pie, these are a snack you won’t want to miss.

To make these little pizza packages, they take their pizza dough, line it with pickle slices, fill it with their provolone and mozzarella cheese blend, and begin to roll. Then, they cut them into two-inch slices, and bake them until they are delicious savory pillows!

