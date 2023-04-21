DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Sienna Johnson with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined the Living Dayton team to introduce the Town and County Furniture Pet of the Week: Panda!

Panda is an adorable 3-year-old cat who is ready for adoption. Panda is always happy to snuggle and has a sweet temperament.

Sienna shared information on the upcoming events around the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and told viewers how they could adopt this sweet furry friend!

For more information, watch the video above or visit them on their website.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*