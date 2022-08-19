DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends.

Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.

Next Saturday, potential pet parents can adopt animals like Moe and Joe at whatever price they offer thanks to the Clear the Shelters event!

Katilin also shared with us more information on adoption and upcoming events like The Poop Show!

See more of Moe and Joe in the video player above!